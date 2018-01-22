Virginia Beach firefighters rescue dog, cat from mobile home fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach firefighters were able to save a dog and cat from a mobile home fire on Monday.

According to officials, a mobile home caught fire in the Colony Trailer Park around 1:30 p.m.

Three other dogs from the home were already outside when crews arrived on the scene. Heavy smoke was coming from the trailer.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes.

Two men tried to save the cat and dog before officials arrived. Both men were transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. They are expected to be okay.

The fire was limited to the kitchen, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Photo: Rayford Smith, Copyright@2017)

