Virginia Beach gymnast has sights set on Olympics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- Betsy Barber knows the life of a competitive gymnast.

At just just 12 years old she’s already reached a level in the sport reserved for college athletes.

“She has so much drive energy and focus,” said Betsy’s mother Kari Barber.

And like many girls at Excalibur Gymnastics in Virginia Beach, Betsy has dreams of competing in the Olympics.

She’s in good company, because Excalibur is also home to Olympic great and three-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

“I watched them and kept telling myself in just a few more years and I can get there,” said Betsy.

A serious back injury when she was 9 years old forced Betsy out of the sport for almost a year.

Even after she recovered, Betsy quit twice before committing herself entirely to the gymnastics.

She now spends 34 hours a week training.

She balances schoolwork during breaks and on the weekends through an online classroom known as Virginia Virtual Academy.

When it comes down to it, this kind of dedication takes a certain person, according to her mom.

“It’s atypical,” said Kari. “Not what a normal 12-year-old’s schedule looks like.”

In the next couple of years Betsy should be ready to qualify, and then test, for the highest level of gymnastics known as elite.

That could lead to national meets and possibly a shot at the US Olympic team.

© 2017 WVEC-TV