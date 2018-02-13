Virginia Beach holds archaeological survey meeting

An 18th century artifact recently recovered at an I-64/I-264 construction site in Virginia Beach. (Photo: VDOT)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Leaders in Virginia Beach are looking into whether the city's terrain holds archaeological artifacts.

The city's planning and community development department is holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the topic. Anyone who has information about areas of potential archaeological interest is asked to attend and share what they know.

Leaders are focusing on the area north of North Landing, Princess Anne, and Sandbridge Roads.

The meeting is at the municipal center February 13 at 6 p.m.

See Also: 18th century artifacts found at I-64/I-264 construction site

© 2018 WVEC-TV