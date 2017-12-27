Virginia Beach prepares for winter weather

Virginia Beach prepares for possible snow (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH - VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It’s the calm before the storm in Virginia Beach as public works has extra crews on standby if and when they are needed.

Virginia Beach Public Works has been preparing for winter weather since July. Any time the temperature reaches 35 degrees, three plow trucks, referred to as the snow patrol, are deployed around 3 A.M. to salt the roads.

On Wednesday night things are changing.

“So we are going to send out the snow patrol probably around 11:30 or 12 tonight. If the forecast holds up like we expect we got four more trucks ready to go out,” said Drew Lankford spokesperson with Public Works.

Lankford said there is more urgency due to the precipitation in the forecast, which could last for hours.

“You don’t want to wait until about 3:30 or 4 to start combating the ice on the bridges and the overpasses so we want to get a head start on that before it gets too frozen,” said Lankford.

Virginia Beach has 2,200 tons of sand and salt as well as 33 snow plows, just in case.

“I’ve seen the forecast change two or three times in the last 48 hours so we are going to be keeping an eye on it all night,” said Lankford.

The city is responsible for 900 miles of roadway. However, they say the timing of this particular wintery mix couldn’t be better because traffic is greatly reduced over the holidays.

“One thing, we aren’t going to have school buses out there to worry about, some people have taken the whole week off because of the holiday,” said Lankford.

© 2017 WVEC-TV