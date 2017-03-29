Virginia Beach residents back stormwater improvements

Water from heavy rain flows through a manhole cover into a storm drain. (Photo: Maxvis, Thinkstock photos, Maxvis)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Months after Hurricane Matthew, many people who live in Windsor Woods still can't go home.

The City Manager proposed next fiscal year's budget to city council and it shows improvements to stormwater systems, but it does come with increases in fees.

Many want stormwater drainage and pumps to be improved, but not everyone likes to see increases.

The proposal calls for a 2.5 cent increase bringing the total to $9.12 a year, if approved by city council in May.

Windsor Woods resident Elizabeth Kays, however, said she doesn't mind paying extra. The flooding damaged her house.



"It is a horrible experience and I don't want to ever go through that again," she said.

Having gone through Hurricanes Sandy and Matthew, she hopes to never face flooding again.

City Manager Dave Hansen called flooding "public enemy number one" at a meeting Tuesday morning.

The proposed plan laid out heavily stressing improving stormwater pumps and drainage.



"If it goes through, it goes through. I wouldn't mind paying more in taxes as long as it gets done and it gets done correctly," she told 13News Now. "If everything, drainage systems, were working properly, it wouldn't have been as bad."

© 2017 WVEC-TV