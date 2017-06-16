Virginia Beach woman performs a handstand a day

Virginia Beach's Danielle Elswick has done at least one handstand every day for the last four years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- Danielle Elswick first made the commitment four years ago.

“Today is 1,509,” said Elswick.

Since 2013, she has done at least one handstand every single day.

She documents all of them with a photo or video she later shares on a "1,000 Handstands" Facebook page.

The album includes pictures from random places all over the world.

“Everyone’s favorite is me riding up an escalator,” said Elswick.

She doesn’t do it because she has too much time on her hands. Elswick has a full-time job and a PhD in Material Science and Engineering.

The handstands are her way of being happy and taking a break from the daily grind.

“Life can be stressful,” said Elswick. “But every time I go into a handstand everything stops.”

© 2017 WVEC-TV