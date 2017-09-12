Virginia Cares Supply Drive

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, 13News Now is working with the Salvation Army to collect, transport, store and distribute supplies to survivors in Texas and Florida.



On September 16, 13News Now will be hosting a local supply collection at Target at Pembroke Mall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Van Lines will be on-site to help load and then transport donated supplies to Texas and Florida. Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is donating fuel for the trucks.



We will be collecting brand new cleaning supplies, baby supplies and non-perishable canned goods. Accepted donations include:

Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups

Baby wipes

Baby formula (powder only)

Baby clothing detergent (powder only)

Baby lotion

Baby powder

Baby bottles

Diaper-rash ointment

Cotton Swabs

First aid kits

Gentle baby soap

Non-perishable baby food

Non-perishable canned goods

Sponges

Paper Towels

Toilet Bowl Brushes

Toilet Bowl Plungers

Brooms

Mops

Dish Towels

Garbage Bags



Due to transportation restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted:

Aerosol cans

Ammonia

Ammunition

Car batteries

Charcoal/lighter fluid

Charged scuba tanks

Chemistry sets

Cleaning solvents

Darkroom chemicals

Fertilizer

Fire extinguishers

Fireworks

Fuels/oils

Household batteries

Kerosene

Liquid bleach

Loaded guns

Matches

Nail polish/remover

Paint thinners

Paints/varnishes

Pesticides

Poisons

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Rubbing alcohol

Sterno fuel

Weed killer



“The support for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief efforts from Hampton Roads has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Kari Jacobs, President and General Manager of 13News Now. “I am incredibly proud of our company’s efforts to raise more than $3,000,000 to benefit The American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. We are now proud to partner with The Salvation Army, United Van Lines and Pilot Flying J as we continue to serve the greater good in Texas as well as Florida.”



“Getting people back into their own homes, schools, and communities is a real measure of success after an emergency on the scale of Hurricane Harvey,” said Major Kent Davis, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Houston. “We’re glad to have found creative partners in TEGNA, Unigroup and Pilot Flying J, in getting the right supplies to those impacted so they can return to a normal life as soon as possible.”



“Our entire organization has been inspired to see the first steps toward recovery in Houston and Beaumont,” said United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit Chief Operating Officer Casey Ellis. “We are pleased to be part of the effort to deliver these supplies and help these communities get reestablished.”



“Fueling the trucks’ journey to deliver supplies to Houston is a privilege,” Pilot Flying J Director of Giving Back Will Haslam said. “With travel centers in Southeast Texas, Houston is among the hometowns where our guests and team members live and work. We are honored to help by partnering with The Salvation Army, United Van Lines, and 13News Now.”

