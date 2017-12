State Flag of Virginia (Photo: Zloyel)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor-elect Ralph Northam chose another official that served during Governor McAuliffe's time in office to join his ranks.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson will retain her position in the new administration.

Thomasson has served under McAuliffe since 2014.

Northam's inauguration ceremony is set for Jan. 13.



© 2017 WVEC-TV