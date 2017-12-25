Virginia home burns to the ground days before Christmas

Fire truck and flames (Photo: WHAS)

MANAKIN-SABOT, Va. (AP) - A family of five lost their newly renovated home in Virginia when a fire burned the structure to the ground just before Christmas.



Bill Mackay is chief of Goochland County Fire-Rescue. He tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the fire was reported early Saturday by a neighbor who saw the 2½-story, 7,400-square-foot brick house on fire.



MacKay says firefighters from several counties battled the blaze for hours. No one was home and there were no injuries.



A photo at the scene shows three pillars standing amid rubble.



Damage is estimated at $2 million. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A friend tells the Times-Dispatch that the family of a husband, wife, and three daughters spent most of the year renovating the home and were to move in next month.



