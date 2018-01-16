Virginia saw highest yield of soybeans, peanuts ever in 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State agriculture officials say Virginia saw its highest yield of soybeans and peanuts on record in 2017.



The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the figures in a news release Tuesday.



The department says soybean production for Virginia is estimated at 26 million bushels, up 20 percent from 2016. Peanut farmers in Virginia produced an estimated 123 million pounds in 2017, up 60 percent from the year before.



Herman Ellison is the Virginia state statistician with the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Overall, Ellison says the 2017 final crop yields and production were mixed when compared to 2016 crops.



For instance, he says corn did not meet farmers' expectations.

© 2018 Associated Press