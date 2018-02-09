Virginia State Police Aviation Hangar dedicated in honor of fallen state trooper

Virginia State Police officer H. Jay Cullen seen in this image released by Virginia State police, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia State Police Aviation Hangar was dedicated in honor of Lt. H. Jay Cullen III.

Cullen died while assisting in the police response to the violent 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. He was onboard a Virginia State Police helicopter when it crashed in a wooded area.

A press release on the ceremony noted Former Governor Terry McAuliffe and former First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe attended the dedication, during which state police officially renamed the hangar "Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen Hangar."

Cullen spent 18 years with the department's aviation unit.

In March, the department will dedicate and name its helipad at the Virginia State Police Administrative Headquarters in Chesterfield County in honor of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, the other officer killed in the crash with Cullen.

