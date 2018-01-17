Virginia State Police urge drivers to delay travel

Route 58 in Carroll County, Virginia. (Photo: Virginia State Police 1/Sgt. D.L. Reedy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- State police are urging drivers to delay their travel plans so VDOT can continue to treat and clear the roads as snow begins to fall across the area.

The snow has already begun to fall in places like Carroll County.

Snow is expected to fall in Hampton Roads after the morning rush hour on Wednesday. The area could see 1-2", with some spots closer to 3" of snow.

Get the full 13News Now forecast here.

So far, state police have responded to 27 traffic crashes and six disabled vehicles. According to police, the majority of the crashes have been reported in the State Police Salem Division on primary and secondary roads.

For those who have to travel, Virginia State Police are advising drivers to:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out. Always buckle up- driver and all passengers. Drive distraction free- put down the phone and coffee and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Slow speed for conditions. Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better. Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

© 2018 WVEC-TV