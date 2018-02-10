Virginia state prosecutor charged with assault and battery

(Photo: Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia state prosecutor has been fired after he was accused of hitting a co-working and pulling a gun on her.



The Virginian-Pilot reports that John Haugh, of Hampton, Virginia, has been charged with assault and battery, a misdemeanor.



The newspaper reports that the woman, who is a paralegal for the Norfolk commonwealth's attorney, took out a charge with the Newport News Magistrate on Feb. 3, accusing Haugh of pointing a gun at her.



Haugh turned himself in to police that day and was released on a $2,500 recognizance bond. The newspaper reports Haugh declined to comment when reached at home.



Michael Kelly, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, told the newspaper Haugh was fired from his job as an assistant attorney general on Tuesday.

© 2018 Associated Press