Virginia Task Force 2 assessing Puerto Rico damage

Virginia Task Force 2 members arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) is conducting damage assessments in Puerto Rico.

A team of 45 emergency workers left Virginia Beach Monday for San Juan and safely rode out the storm. The powerful wind and rain left more than half of the island without power.

"They're out getting around as much as they can, to see for themselves, get eyes on what's going on. Also, we're waiting for instructions from the governor of Puerto Rico, and the other emergency response teams that Puerto Rico has, to tell us where needs might be," said spokesman Art Kohn.

Currituck County Fire and EMS Lieutenant Ray Irizarry said it was essential to be in San Juan, Puerto Rico before Irma makes landfall.

"'Time is life,' is what we call it. So if we're there, right there as the storm passes, then we're there to mitigate those issues," said Irizarry.

VA-TF2 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Teams stationed across the country.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF2 but in addition to VBFD, firefighters from Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Newport News, James City County and Williamsburg Fire Departments make up the team headed to San Juan.

Virginia Task Force 2 members prepare to assist Puerto Rico, which is in the path of Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Dept.)

Three non-affiliated members of the task force include a doctor, and canine handlers. Combined, the task force members specialize in heavy and technical rescue, HAZMAT, water rescue, structural collapse and all aspects of search and rescue operations.

"Several members of the crew already have experience working in situations where survivors need to be rescued," said Virginia Beach District Chief Michael Barakey.

"Virginia Task Force 2 has been around for many years," he stated, "It started in 1995 going to Oklahoma City for the Oklahoma City bombing, many deployments between that and 2001, up to the Pentagon on the terrorist attacks on America, Haiti in 2010."

In fact, other members of Task Force 2 are home after spending a week in Katy, TX helping residents there recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

