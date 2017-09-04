WVEC
Virginia Task Force 2 team to deploy to Puerto Rico

Staff , WVEC 5:10 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team, Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) is gearing up to provide more hurricane relief.

The team of emergency workers is heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma sets its sights on the area. Forty-five people are expected to deploy on Monday night.

VA-TF2 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Teams stationed across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF2.

