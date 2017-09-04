Virginia Task Force 2 team to deploy to Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team, Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) is gearing up to provide more hurricane relief.
The team of emergency workers is heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma sets its sights on the area. Forty-five people are expected to deploy on Monday night.
VA-TF2 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Teams stationed across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF2.
VA-TF 2 has been activated to Puerto Rico as a Type 3 for Hurricane Irma. pic.twitter.com/KcWJeL5PA1— VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) September 4, 2017
