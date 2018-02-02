1-year-old boy dies after being scalded in bathtub in Mathews County home

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A one-year-old has died after the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Mathews County on Thursday.

Medics were called to the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway around noon for the incident.

Crews found the boy had been scalded in the bathtub.

The child died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The boy's mother told police the child had been left alone in the bathtub, and when she returned the hot water was running and the boy was face down in the tub.

Mathews County Social Services was contacted and is jointly investigating the matter with the Mathews County Sheriff's Office.

