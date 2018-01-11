2 face life in prison for sex trafficking teenage girls

Gavel on black (Photo: zimmytws)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Two men face up to life in prison for trafficking teenage prostitutes across the Washington area.



The Washington Post reports a federal jury in northern Virginia found Ivan Williams and Dennis Davis guilty Wednesday.



Several former prostitutes testified against them, including two women who pleaded guilty to helping traffic minors. The Post reported that defense attorneys emphasized the evidence in the case came largely from co-conspirators who were likely to receive reduced sentences for their testimony, and had lied to law enforcement in the past.



Williams and Davis will be sentenced in April.



