23 elementary students taken to hospital after Dinwiddie school bus crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WVEC) — State Police say 23 elementary school students were taken to the hospital after a school bus overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

According to WRIC-TV, the crash happened in the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

There were 23 elementary school students on the bus, but only one has complained of injury, according to State Police. All are being taken to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure.

The driver of the bus is being taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

