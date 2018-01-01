94-year-old man found dead after house fire in Va

fire_flames_generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) - Firefighters in northern Virginia say a 94-year-old man was found dead after a fire in his home.



Local media outlets report that the Fairfax County fire department was called to the single-story home in Annandale about 4:20 a.m. Monday. Relatives said someone was trapped inside.



Officials say more than 60 firefighters battled the blaze.



One the fire was put out, firefighters found Lewis Spessard dead in the home.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

