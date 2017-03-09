Amazon Prime's free one-day shipping now available in parts of Hampton Roads

Shop. Pay. Get it the next day.

Yes, starting Thursday Amazon Prime members can receive their items on their doorstep in parts of Hampton Roads in just a day for free.

Prime members shopping on Amazon.com can choose from over two million items eligible for "Prime FREE One-Day Shipping" from the latest technology to pet supplies and spring break gear to school supplies, according to a news release.

Members can look for the 'Prime FREE One-Day' logo when shopping or click the drop-down search filter using desktop or mobile devices, the release states.

Participating areas now include more than 3,500 cities and towns across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

You can see if you're eligible by clicking here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV