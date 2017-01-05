Amtrak adding expansion to Roanoke from Charlottesville

Amtrak train (Photo: Amtrak)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP/WVEC) - Amtrak has announced it is expanding in Virginia by adding train service from Charlottesville to Roanoke.

Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation spokesman Chris Smith confirmed Thursday to 13News Now that a project to extend train service from Charlottesville to Roanoke is on track to be completed in the fall.

Today, that service originates and terminates in Lynchburg and serves Charlottesville and points north, all the way to Boston, Smith said.



Amtrak's service expansion is expected to begin once construction on the new platform in Roanoke is complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.