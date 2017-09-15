Anthem plans to reenter Virginia insurance market

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginians are no longer at risk of not being able to buy health insurance on their own and not through an employer next year.



Health insurer Anthem announced Friday that it is reversing a decision to pull out of federal health law's insurance marketplace and offer plans in 68 cities and counties.



Anthem said it made the decision after another health insurer announced earlier this month it was pulling back out of some Virginia markets next year, leaving about 60,000 residents of several counties and cities in Virginia with the prospect of not having any plans to buy next year.

© 2017 Associated Press