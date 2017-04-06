Attorney general to honor victims' services professionals

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (Photo: JIM WATSON, Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Attorney General Mark Herring is honoring people who have dedicated their careers to helping victims of crime across Virginia.

Herring is holding the first "Unsung Heroes Awards" ceremony on Thursday at the office of the attorney general in Richmond.

Among those being recognized are Detective Bernard Adams of the Richmond Police Department, Maggie Cullinan of the Victim Witness Assistance Program and Barbara King, a volunteer with the Hampton Victims Services Unit.

Herring says the work by the men and women being recognized too often "goes unacknowledged."

