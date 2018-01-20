Big towers to rise near historic Jamestown: $90M in payouts

(Photo: TebNad / Thinkstock, TebNad)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A power company is getting set to build 17 transmission towers in Virginia near colonial Jamestown Island. And already the utility has begun paying out $90 million for projects to blunt the impact on significant historic areas.



Jamestown marked Britain's first permanent settlement in North America. While many in the tourist region are gratified by the payments from Richmond-based Dominion Energy, others oppose such a project.



The power lines are expected to be visible from the eastern tip of Jamestown Island, although not its historic fort. Four towers will rise nearly as high as New York's Statue of Liberty.



Dominion's federally required payouts will support projects, among others, to improve water quality and shorelines and to acquire battlefield sites dating to the American Revolution and the Civil War.

