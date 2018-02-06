Bill to expand DNA databank moves forward

Hannah Graham (L) and Jesse Matthew (R) (Photo: Family photo and Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A bill that would expand the Virginia DNA databank is moving forward.

A House Committee unanimously passed a version of the bill that requires people convicted of certain misdemeanors to provide a DNA sample.

The proposal follows the 2014 murder of UVA student Hannah Graham. Her killer, Jesse Matthew, had been convicted of criminal trespassing back in 2010.

Hannah's family says if the DNA database included misdemeanors, police would have discovered he was a suspect in a rape years earlier.

The bill goes to the appropriations committee next.

© 2018 WVEC-TV