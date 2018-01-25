WVEC
Close

Bill to give driving rights to undocumented immigrants in Va. dies

Associated Press , WVEC 12:20 PM. EST January 25, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A bill that would give undocumented immigrants driving privileges in Virginia has died in committee.
    
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Republicans on the state Senate Transportation Committee killed the legislation Wednesday on a party-line vote.
    
The vote marks the third year in a row that the bill by Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell of Fairfax failed to advance.
    
Surovell blamed politics. He said the bill is a tough sell for Republicans in the era of President Donald Trump and his anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric.
    
But Republican Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield said many people in her district are concerned about illegal immigration. She said many would say: 'If you get a Virginia driver's license, you need to be here legally.'?
 

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories