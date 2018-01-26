Body of missing 16-year-old Fairfax teen found in Alexandria park

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - UPDATE: The body of missing Fairfax teen Jholie Moussa was discovered in an Alexandria park on Friday morning.

Police gave a press conference on Friday night, tentatively identifying the body as Jholie's due to the appearance and tattoos found on the body.

At this time, the police are investigating the case as a homicide. The family has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY: A body was found less than a mile from the home of missing Fairfax County teen Jholie Moussa.

The body was discovered earlier Friday in Woodlawn Park in the 4800 block of Manor Drive in Alexandria.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are processing the scene and are still working to identify the body.

Police have not confirmed the identity or released an official statement, but several family members tell WUSA9 that they are fearful that it’s Jholie.

Fairfax County Police said they won't be able to release the identify of the juvenile--unless given parental permission--because of a new Virginia law that prohibits law enforcement from identifying children who are victims of crimes.

During a press conference on Friday, Julie Parker, Media Director for Fairfax Police, said the body was discovered just after 11 a.m. It was discovered off of a path just beyond the tennis courts and was covered in leaves and debris.

According to Parker, it’s too early to tell how long the body has been there. Detectives are expected to remain on scene for several hours. The body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner.

WUSA9 Reporter Peggy Fox first reported the teen missing and spoke to the family about the search for their 16-year-old daughter. According to Fox, police are currently at the family’s home, interviewing family members about the teen’s disappearance.

This story is developing and the latest on this investigation will be updated.

