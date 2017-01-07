Caroline deputy involved in head-on collision

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A Caroline County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after getting into a head-on collision in Caroline County on Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. when a pickup truck crossed the center line on Ladysmith Road and struck the deputy's marked vehicle.

The deputy was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as Neal B. Hambleton, 30 of Ruther Glen. They say he has been charged with driving while intoxicated, maiming while driving under the influence and having a concealed weapon while intoxicated.



It was not immediately clear Saturday whether he has an attorney.

The sheriff's office says McGhee suffered a fractured left femur, a fractured right lower leg, a fractured foot and soft tissue injuries. He is expected to undergo surgery.

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.