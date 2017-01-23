Ceremony held for deceased pastor's wife

Minnie Woodard (Photo: WRIC ABC Richmond)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) -- The family of a Petersburg woman who went missing last week held a vigil in her honor over the weekend.

Representatives from the police department said that Minnie Woodard’s body was recently released to a funeral home for services.

Minnie went missing Wednesday after her husband was robbed at gunpoint. Her body was later discovered in a field in the 8400 block of River Road.

Family and friends filled Mount Sinai Christian Center church in Petersburg Saturday night.

There was music and tears, but there was also joy in remembering what an amazing woman Minnie Woodard was to her family and to everyone she met.

Pastor Alfred Woodard spoke at the vigil, remembering his wife of over 50 years.

“I do not know and I may not ever know what happened to her,” Pastor Alfred Woodard said.

Woodard spoke to a packed house about how kind hearted and loving his wife Minnie was.

Her children also described how their mother instilled in them her core values, inspiring them to live life by her personal motto: “Owe no man nothing but to love him.”

Pastor Woodard said while this has been one of the hardest weeks of his life, being surrounded tonight by those who love his family was an uplifting experience.

“By seeing all these people come out in the rain, that gave me another extra punch when it came to healing,” Pastor Woodard said.

Minnie Woodard’s funeral will be this coming Thursday, January 26 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg.

Kristopher Jones, the man charged with abducting her husband, has not been charged in Minnie’s death. However, he was arrested in Norfolk and charged with various other crimes, including the two counts of abduction, attempted robbery, larceny, carjacking and disregarding police commands to stop endangerment.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved