Crews in James City County respond to house fire

(Photo: James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews responded to a house fire around 10 Friday morning.

Fire Chief Ryan Ashe with the James City County Fire Department said firefighters searched the home and found the kitchen on fire.

The home, located in the 4100 block of Votive in the Village at Candy Station neighborhood, has extensive smoke and heat damage.

The owner was not home, but two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire. Firefighters attempted to save the dogs but were unsuccessful.

The Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be electrical in nature.

