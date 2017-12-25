STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - Two Loudoun County Sheriff deputies are in the hospital after being shot while responding to a domestic incident in Sterling.

Sheriff Michael Chapman briefed reporters Sunday night after spending time with the deputies and their families at a nearby hospital.

Chapman said the shooting started with a dispute between a father and his 19-year-old daughter.

According to the sheriff, three deputies responded to the 46,000 block of Hollow Mountain Place in Sterling Virginia at around 4 p.m., and spent about an hour trying to de-escalate the situation.

Instead, things intensified when deputies followed the father upstairs to make an arrest.

“From what we can gather, and again, this is preliminary information, he reached for a gun and almost simultaneously, he was tazed, and as he was being apprehended, he managed to get several shots off,” said Sheriff Chapman.

“I’m hoping they all recover. It’s just terrible, terrible, thing to go through on a Christmas evening,” said Anantha Bangalore, a neighbor who lives just a few doors down from the scene of the shooting.

Bangalore said he heard the gunshots and thought they were “loud booms.”

He said he saw at least one deputy being hauled-away on a stretcher.

He said he then saw the suspect.

“They sort-of were dragging out a gentleman and, you know, they were trying to pin him down,” he said.

Sheriff Chapman said the suspect shot a female deputy in the leg when she jumped on him when she believed the suspect was going to use a firearm.

The suspect also hit a male deputy in the arm and both legs.

Both deputies were transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third deputy on the scene took the suspect into custody.

Bangalore added, “Obviously…they’re doing (a) phenomenal job, so thanks. (I)…pray that they’ll recover well.”

“I’m just grateful, with all things being considered, that it’s…turned out as good as it has,” said Sheriff Chapman.

The sheriff did not immediately identify the deputies or the suspect.

He said police believe the dispute started on Saturday.

Police also believe that there were two others in the house at the time of the shooting: the mother and a 16-year-old son.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said police believe it was the daughter who made the initial 911 call.

