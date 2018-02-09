Did you win the lottery in Virginia? Your ticket may expire soon

Lottery balls (Photo: Thinkstock, zentilia)

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Two winning Virginia lottery tickets, worth $1 million and $3 million respectively, must be redeemed soon before they expire.

Virginia law requires that winning tickets been redeemed within 180 days after the drawing.

One ticket is a Powerball ticket bought at the 7-Eleven at 4647 West Ox Road in Fairfax for the September 2 drawing. The winning numbers for the draw were 6-21-41-52-62, and the Powerball number was 26.

The ticket only missed the Powerball number, making it worth $1 million. It’ll expire on Thursday, March 1.

The second ticket is a Mega Millions ticket bought at Giant Food at 21000 South Bank Street in Sterling for the September 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 11-17-59-70-72, and the Mega Ball number was 1.

The ticket only missed the Mega Ball number and would have been redeemable for $1 million, but the ticket buyer spent an extra dollar on the Megaplier, making the reward 3x. Therefore, the ticket is worth $3 million. It’ll expire on Monday, March 5.

Tickets that go unclaimed go to the Virginia’s Literary fund by law which is used improve statewide education, such as by upgrading school technology.

If you have a winning ticket, you should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately at 804-692-7000 or 703-494-1501. You could also bring your winning ticket at the Virginia Lottery’s Northern Virginia Customer Service Center at 14550 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.

