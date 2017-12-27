Dominion Energy crews being sent to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

HAMPTON ROADS, Va (WVEC) – Dominion Energy is gearing up to send more than 80 workers to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

It’s been about three months since Hurricane Maria left thousands of families in the dark. Most are still without power.

Dominion Energy says it was ready to answer the call for help.

"Hopefully this will be an opportunity to make their system even better so that it can withstand strong weather events like this," said Bonita Billingsley Harris, Dominion Energy spokesperson.

The plan is to send more than 50 pieces of equipment by barge to San Juan, right after New Year’s Day.

"There are areas that are so difficult to access in these mountainous areas and terrains,” said Billingsley Harris. “It's definitely going to be a challenge that many of our workers have never faced before."

Most linesmen are slated to leave by mid-January. It’s all part of a national effort funded by FEMA, teaming up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Puerto Rico’s local power company.

While workers are leaving our area in the height of winter, officials urge that we’re still covered for any significant local power outage.

"We make sure we maintain a robust, diverse group of workers here,” said Billingsley Harris.

Crews are prepared to stay in Puerto Rico for at least a month.

© 2017 WVEC-TV