Drug epidemic grows in 2 largest counties outside Washington

A bottle with a hydrocodone (the generic name for drug sold under other names by various pharmaceutical companies) label and hydrocodone tablets. (Photo: smartstock / Thinkstock, Roel Smart)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Police in the two largest counties outside the nation's capital say the opioid epidemic is getting worse.



Police chiefs from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, told WTOP that they're responding to more drug overdoses.



The radio station reported Saturday that the police departments are treating the opioid scourge more as a social issue than a criminal justice one. For instance, Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said social workers respond with police officers to overdoses to help users to get into treatment.



Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler said the department is also partnering with other agencies to combat the crisis. But he said the problem is getting worse. He said the region's heroin supply is being infiltrated by fentanyl, a drug that's 10 times more potent.



