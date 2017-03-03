911 calls released in deadly CBBT semi crash

Guardrail damage on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, where a tractor trailer went off the bridge. (Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

(Delmarva Now) -- If his tractor-trailer is unloaded, commercial truck driver Ronnie Brady says, it is "uncomfortable" to drive across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in high winds.

But if the rig is heavily loaded, it can easily handle high winds, said Brady, who crosses the span three or four times a week.

"What it boils down to is common sense," said Brady, who's been driving for Tyson Foods 21 years. "I drive across there just like I drive on any other road. You just have water on each side of you."

On Feb. 9, a tractor-trailer driven by Joseph Chen smashed through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel guardrail and into the water below. It was the third time since 2014 that a tractor-trailer ripped through the guardrails. Chen died shortly after the crash.

The incident raised questions about bridge safety –– and the effectiveness of current crossing restrictions.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel exceeds federal safety guidelines, according to authorities. But the precautions do little to quell the worries of some who make the journey across the 17.5 miles of low-level trestles and tunnels.

See Also: 56,000 bridges don't meet safety standards

According to the bridge-tunnel's website , crossing restrictions become active when winds reach 40 mph. Chen's rig went over the rail during a Level 1 restriction, which bars passage for "large pick-up campers; camper trailers; house trailers; anything being towed; vehicles with any exterior cargo."

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was opened to traffic April 15, 1964, and connects Virginia’s Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads. Since then, 14 vehicles went through the rails and over the edge. The incidents have resulted in 16 fatalities, with only two tractor-trailer drivers surviving the fall, said Thomas R. Anderson, deputy director of finance and operation for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District.

However, this was the first time a tractor-trailer accident of this nature occurred during a wind restriction, Anderson added.

"The driver, Mr. Chen, was waiting at the north toll plaza rest area like many other people during the time of the wind restrictions," Anderson said. "The restriction was decreased to Level 1 and those waiting were allowed to cross.

"We have wind restrictions all of the time. We always look at any major incidents to evaluate if any policy changes could prevent accidents from happening in the first place."

In Brady's opinion, current weather-related restrictions are adequate.

"I think they're pretty solid the way they are," the driver said, remembering an occasion when he had snow on the top of his tractor-trailer and was required to clean it off before being allowed to cross.

"All I can tell you is my experience, and I've never had any problems going across there," Brady said. "When the winds are heavy, you don't want to go across anyway."

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel authorities maintain the crash stemmed from Chen's calculation error in passing vehicles –– not the wind speeds that day. A bridge-tunnel district final report on the wreck had yet to be released as of Friday.

But Thomas Perry, owner of Evans Transport in North Carolina for which Chen was driving, finds fault with that calculation.

“The bridge authority’s trying to point blame at the driver, but the bigger story is why they let him cross,” he told the Virginian-Pilot. “In my opinion, he should not have been driving.”

Joseph Chen (Photo: Family photo, courtesy Chris Moore)

Safety priority

Logically, it seems a more robust guardrail on the bridge would help avoid tragedies. But guardrail efficiency is no simple matter, said Bradley Sant, executive director for safety of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

"The safety feature of the guardrail isn't necessarily to stop the vehicle from going past it," Sant said.

Guardrails are designed to "give" before directing a vehicle back onto the roadway as much as is practical, he said. However, crash tests that dictate the federal guidelines aren't necessarily done with tractor-trailers in mind.

You could build a guardrail that would withstand harder impacts, Sant said. But if the guardrail stops the vehicle and harms the driver, then the guardrail designer who went "above and beyond" with rigidity actually failed the test.

"It's a tricky field," said Sant. "It depends: What's your priority with safety?"

The guardrails that line the bridge are 8 inches taller than required by federal guidelines, according to Mike Crist, deputy director of infrastructure for the bridge-tunnel.

"We have what is called, by federal standards, a TL-3 rail," Crist said.

TL-3 refers to “test level 3,” an indicator of how a rail will perform during a crash. Most of the crash-tested safety features used on United States highways are tested to this level, according to the National Cooperative Highway Research Program Report 350.

TL-3 rails are designed to stop a passenger car or SUV, Crist said, not tractor-trailers.

A TL-5 rail, a large concrete barrier lining the roadway, would only begin to slow down a vehicle that size, he said. The current bridge is not required to use TL-5 railings, nor could it handle the extra weight of the barriers, Crist said.

911 calls

The Eastern Shore of Virginia 911 Commission received 10 phone calls on the afternoon of Feb. 9 concerning Chen's tractor-trailer crash. Some callers sounded calm and collected. Others were frantic and teary.

One caller stated that they could see Chen standing on the top of his tractor-trailer after it landed in the bay.

Chen was slowed by another truck ahead of him in the right lane, and when he maneuvered his tractor-trailer into the left lane to pass his vehicle went through the guardrail and into the frigid 45-degree waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

Chen died of hypothermia and drowning, as declared by Donna Price, the district administrator for Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, before a U.S. Navy helicopter on a routine training mission hoisted him from the water and transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Bridge crashes are on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge have also sent vehicles into the water below.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a dual-span bridge in Maryland, has had several incidents in which a vehicle went into the water.

A 2008 three-vehicle crash killed John R. Short, 57, of Willards. Gabor Louasz, a tractor-trailer driver for a Canadian trucking company, struck the rear of a passenger car and pushed it up over the guardrail in 2013. In 1981, a tractor-trailer broke through the guardrail on the eastbound causeway and landed in shallow water.

Both the bridge-tunnel and Bay Bridge offer assistance to drivers who are fearful to cross the spans.

BACKSTORY: Tractor-trailer overboard at Bay Bridge-Tunnel; 1 dead

Richard Wright, a semi-driver for Philadelphia Truck Lines, has been driving for 17 years and crosses the bridge-tunnel at least twice a week. He concedes that wind speeds make him a more hesitant driver.

"When it's windy, the truck rocks," he said. "And when I look through my mirror, the trailer is in another lane."

But Wright believes wind restrictions are appropriate as they stand.

Brittany Ashby, a driver for Osmo Enterprise, agrees. Ashby acknowledged that the wind does blow her trailer, but she has never felt too concerned while driving under a Level 1 restriction.

"It's just like driving on the road," she said.

Vince Knipple, who drives for Garden Spot Foods, said he is never fearful of the crossing.

"You just have to slow down and be careful," Knipple said. "It's up to the driver to know the situation around him."

He's been driving a semi for more than 15 years and crosses the bridge-tunnel once every other week mostly, he said, for the scenery.

Black box

The investigation into Chen's crash is far from over.

Crofton Industries, a diving company dispatched to locate and tag the cab of the tractor-trailer that separated upon impact, arrived on the day of the accident and tagged the cab with buoys, according to owner Bob Crofton. The cab was removed from the bottom of the bay Feb. 24, and taken to Crofton's facility in Portsmouth, Virginia, said Edward A. Spencer, director of operations and bridge-tunnel chief of police.

"I’ve got people down there right now going over the truck," he said. "Until I can get some information off this black box, the investigation is ongoing."

The black box, located in the cab of the truck, would indicate speeds and details from the moments before the accident occurred, Spencer said. Water damage to the box could affect readability, Spencer said.

The final incident report from Chen's accident will not be complete information in the black box is studied, Spencer said.

As for the debate over wind speeds and driver error?

"In some cases there are accidents you just can't prevent," Anderson said.

USA TODAY NETWORK