Accohannock tribe seeks recognition

It is a simple, but thorny, question: Is Clarence Tyler who he says he is?

Does the 63-year-old retired tugboat captain and Eastern Correctional Institution officer have American Indian blood coursing through his veins? And is his Accohannock tribe, as he and fellow members believe, truly a "Maryland" group?

The answer to those questions will decide whether the tribe becomes the third in Maryland to gain state recognition. After years of building its case, the tribe cleared two key hurdles last year, receiving positive recommendations from the state's Recognition Advisory Committee and the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs.

The Accohannock tribe's long-running quest for "Maryland Indian Status" is more than just a matter of pride, Tyler and other members say. It's a matter of the tribe's survival.

"We're struggling," said Tyler, who was first elected as the tribe's chief in 2015. "It seems like we can’t get any grants anymore. With the state recognition, we feel some supporters may come back.”

Before the Accohannock request could make its way to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk, a familiar foe has stopped it in its tracks.

Chief Norris Howard of the neighboring Pocomoke tribe sought and received a last-ditch appeal, taking the petition to a "reconsideration" panel. The action blocks the Accohannock petition from moving forward until a three-member panel, consisting of two members of the previous two committees and a third of their choosing, makes a ruling of its own. A final decision could take months.

Was the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland home to two separate tribes in such a small geographic area?

The Accohannock people were from the Virginia portion of the Eastern Shore, not Maryland, said Howard, who has questioned Accohannock members' claims for years.

“Growing up in the Crisfield area, never did I hear of any Accohonnack Indians," said Howard in an interview. "Never.”

As he sees it, the survival of his tribe also hangs in the balance. If the Accohannock tribe gains recognition, it would be a death blow to his efforts to build local support for the Pocomoke tribe and increase its membership, he said.

The Accohannocks

In many ways, the dispute between the two tribes is an outgrowth of a spotty historical record. The hazy history has led to not only a disagreement between indigenous peoples but historians, too.

For thousands of years, people lived on the Delmarva Peninsula, living on a diet of corn, squash, wild game and the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay. Families coalesced into tribes; tribes formed massive regional confederacies.

Mike Hinman, another tribe member and the group's historian, will tells of how the Accohannock people came to what is now Maryland. They were aligned with the Powhatan, the tribe known most widely for one member, Pocahontas, and her role in sustaining the fragile English settlement at Jamestown, Virginia, he said.

A view of a ceremonial tool (Photo: Ralph Musthaler)

They lived toward the southern tip of the peninsula in present-day Northampton County. There, they obtained their name from a nearby creek, the Occohannock. (The "O" would morph into an "A" years later.) By 1640, settlers from the other side of the Atlantic had forced the tribe off its land.

Some stayed and assimilated with the settlers. Others took refuge in Somerset County, Maryland, where the modern-day Accohannock tribe is headquartered.

Within a couple decades, they came to be called Annemessex, like the river they lived along, according to historians Frank Grizzard and D. Boyd Smith in their book "Jamestown Colony: A Political, Social and Cultural History."

From then on, Hinman said, the tribe "hid in plain sight." They married Quakers and, by all outward appearances, passed for whites. Most children never learned of their heritage until they were teenagers and could be trusted to keep the secret, he said. During the Jim Crow era, in particular, Indian blood could mean the difference between attending school or having no school at all.

One of the main ways the tribe's traditions were carried on was through matriarchal clans, which brought together all of the members in certain communities, Tyler said.

“Some people thought we were going to have dinners, but it was far more of an extent than that," he said.

It wasn't until the 1980s that tribe members began to outwardly identify themselves as Native American. The group formalized its dealings in 1994 with the creation of the nonprofit Accohannock Indian Tribe Inc.

The next step of securing state recognition is daunting business in Maryland. Just ask Leanora Winters.

A therapist who specializes in alternative therapies, Winters helped shepherd her southern Maryland tribe, the Piscataway Indian Nation, toward recognition.

“It just gives some validation that the state understands we are here,” she said.

If gathering genealogical evidence and pouring through records weren’t enough of a task, the Piscataway officials found themselves in a bureaucratic bind. After submitting their petition, they were told it was lost, and it wasn’t found until a decade later when a sister group, the Piscataway Conoy tribe, also applied for recognition, Winters said.

On Jan. 9, 2012, then-Gov. Martin O’Malley officially recognized both tribes.

'Unconvincing' case

Howard of the Pocomoke tribe has been a frequent thorn in the side of the Accohannock tribe.

In 2008, Howard accused the tribe of “promulgation of false history” in testimony before Somerset County Commissioners. His criticism helped scuttle the group’s bid for a $1.5 million federal grant to build a welcome center.

"We could have supported it a lot better if there wasn't so much acrimony," the late Commissioner Sam Boston told tribe members and their supporters during that 2008 meeting.

Now, Howard is opposing its recognition attempt. He isn’t interested in whether they are who they say they are; he’s interested in where they say they are from.

“Maryland set this up for indigenous people, not for organizations that were not indigenous,” Howard said. “There is no connection with Maryland and Acconhannocks.”

The Annemessex were not Accohannocks or vice versa, he said. They were members of the Pocomoke tribe.

Chief Norris Howard of the neighboring Pocomoke tribute disputes that the Accohannock tribe ventured as far north as Maryland. (Photo: Jeremy Cox)

The Pocomoke tribe also would like to gain state recognition, but those efforts are on hold pending the outcome of the Accohannock case, Howard said. He added that he is confident the petition would be approved because historical records are replete with references to the Pocomoke people in Maryland.

To recognize another tribe in its midst would "cripple the history of Maryland," he said.

On his side stands Helen Rountree, a retired Old Dominion University anthropology professor and one of the foremost scholars on tribes in the Chesapeake Bay region.

“I don’t find their case convincing,” she said.

She dismisses their “hiding in plain sight” theory. There is no way a person or an entire group of people can effectively conceal their identities from their neighbors in a small community, such as the Crisfield area, for so long, she said.

“Everybody gets to know everybody’s background and everybody’s business,” Rountree said.

What’s more, there are no signs that the tribe behaved the way virtually all other American Indian tribes did during the South’s segregation era. Barred from white churches and schools, they often created their own institutions. The Accohannock people apparently did not, Rountree said.

She also couldn’t independently verify the group’s genealogy research because the copy she received from the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs had blacked out the information, citing personal privacy.

Rountree said it’s important to fully verify claims of Indian descent because some people have claimed it for financial gain, some to build casinos.

“I have seen an awful lot of people come out of the woodwork in Virginia and checked out their genealogies and they were as phony as $3 bills,” she said.

Tyler and Hinman shrug off such criticism. They are confident in their research and that the state will see things their way, they say. And they have no interest in casinos.

Future in peril

For the Accohannock people, these are difficult times.

According to the group's most recent Internal Revenue Service documents, submitted in 2012, its nonprofit arm had $86,000 in expenses against $36,000 in revenue, resulting in a $50,000 loss for the year. The group could claim nearly $400,000 in assets, but only about $2,300 of that represented money in its bank accounts.

The vast majority of its wealth is tied to its real estate holdings, namely its touristy Bending Water Park in Marion Station, a community just outside Crisfield in Somerset County. The 33-acre park, which opened in 2009, boasts a primitive campground, paddling trails and a "trading post."

Hinman said state recognition would help turn its financial fortunes around. Group members could apply for grants formerly unavailable to them. That money would go toward, among other things, building a cultural center on the property with a reception area as well as classrooms for hosting cultural and health-related workshops.

Accohannock Chief Clarence "Lone Wolf" Tyler, left, and tribe historian Mike "Fierce Arrow" Hinman pose for a photo at Bending Water Park in Marion Station on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: Ralph Musthaler)

The events would be open to anyone and free to the community.

“We want it known the Native Americans are doing this for you," Hinman said.

The group has traveled a rocky road to recognition so far. The first petition it submitted several years ago didn't survive its hearing before the Recognition Advisory Committee.

Hinman said the tribe has worked tirelessly to plug historical holes, enlisting the grant-funded help of two librarians with the Eastern Shore Public Library in Virginia, Rachelle Luttig and Miles Barnes. Using genealogical records, they traced a half dozen living members to ancestors identified as Indians in 17th and 18th century documents, he said.

The tribe could have expanded the search, connecting the ancestors with more people on lower branches of the family tree, but that would have been too costly, Hinman said. If such an investigation were conducted, he estimates that about 500 more people could be added to the tribe's official rolls.

The reconsideration panel is expected to meet and make its recommendation within about two months, said Katie Kuehn, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives, which houses the Indian commission. Afterward, the petition goes back to the full nine-member commission for another vote.

Then, it's up to Hogan to decide the fate of two tribes and how the state will officially observe an important segment of its pre-Colonial past.



