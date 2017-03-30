Accomack budget puts off EMT requests

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2018 budget on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in Parksley, Virginia. (Photo: Carol Vaughn, Delmarva Now)

ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Accomack County's 2018 budget includes no tax hike and adds two new, full-time county employees, including an additional school resource officer.

The budget includes $120,000 for the new positions — the second is an information technology application specialist.

However, the budget does not include any funding for additional emergency medical services employees — something volunteer fire and rescue companies in the northern part of the county had asked for earlier.

EMS staffing will be reassessed in one year to determine the impact the new Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital has on response times. The hospital moved from Nassawadox, in Northampton County, to near Onley in February.

The sole speaker at a sparsely attended public hearing Tuesday was Accomack County Public School Superintendent W. C. "Chris" Holland, who thanked the Accomack County Board of Supervisors for sticking to a longstanding funding formula for the school district.

Nearly 40 percent of local tax dollars goes toward education, according to a presentation Mike Mason, interim county administrator, gave at the hearing. The 2018 budget includes $393,000 in additional local money for public education and restores a one-time reduction to the school district the board made last year.

The Board of Supervisors by law must wait seven days before it votes to adopt the budget, which takes effect July 1.

The $61 million budget represents a 2.5 percent increase over last year and includes a 72 percent increase in spending on capital projects, mainly due to costs associated with closure of a cell at the county landfill.

That project alone will cost $2.2 million.

Another $1.5 million is set aside for maintenance to county buildings, mainly court facilities, along with other capital expenditures, for a total of $5.1 million in capital or one-time operating expenditures.

The operating budget is around $49 million, up 2.6 percent from last year.

Included is $140,000 to give county and state-supported local employees a raise effective Jan. 1, 2018, as well as $108,000 for the employer share of a 6.4 percent increase in employee health insurance premiums and $63,000 to offset the additional cost of boosting from 20 to 35 percent the share the county pays for employees' family health insurance plans.

The 2017-2018 budget approved by the Virginia General Assembly provides a 2 percent raise to state-supported local workers effective Aug. 1, 2017, which means a budget amendment will be needed at the county level, Mason said.

The county's rainy day fund will have another $819,000 added to it next year, bringing the emergency fund up to around 14 percent of revenue.

"We're shooting for a goal of 16 percent, so we're getting close there," said Mike Mason, interim county administrator.

