Accomack Co. PTA officer indicted for embezzling

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A grand jury in Accomack County on Monday indicted an elementary school PTA officer on two counts of embezzling money.

Jennifer Stapleton was indicted for embezzling funds from the Kegotank Elementary School Parent Teacher Association between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2015. Both counts were for amounts in excess of $200.

Stapleton is identified as the PTA vice president on the school website. Kegotank Elementary is in Mappsville and has an enrollment of about 620 students.

