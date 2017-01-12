Accomack man charged with animal cruelty after Facebook post

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- An Accomack County man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a dog was found dead at the residence.

Officers found out about the incident through a Facebook post.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 11 received a report through Facebook of a dog that appeared to be neglected and possibly deceased, according to Sheriff Todd Godwin.

Deputies went to a residence in Parksley, where several neglected dogs and one dead dog were found.

Two people were charged as result of the investigation.

Jose Guadeloupe Berlanga-Francisco, 21, of Parksley was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of failure to provide proper shelter. He was released on personal recognizance bond.

Luis Berlanga, 23, also of Parksley was issued a summons for one count of failure to provide proper shelter and one count of failure to provide adequate food.

"This is exactly why we need laws to be changed," said Shawn Coyte, President of Shore Paws for a Better Life, looking at a photograph posted on Facebook that appears to show a dead dog.

Coyte has commented several times during Accomack County Board of Supervisors meetings, asking for the county to implement a no-tether law and to make other changes to improve animal welfare.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

Delmarva Now