Accomack man charged with murder

Lonnie Medlin (Photo: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)

NEW CHURCH, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A 67-year-old Accomack County man was charged with murder after a man was found fatally shot at a New Church residence early April 1.

Lonnie Medlin, 67 of New Church, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after Accomack County Sheriff's deputies were called around 5:18 a.m. to a residence on Silverthorne Road in New Church for a report that someone had been shot, according to Sheriff Todd Godwin.

Deputies upon arriving at the home found 44-year-old Patrick Wescott, also of New Church, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Wescott dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed Wescott died after a gun was discharged during a fight at the home, according to Godwin.

Medlin was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

