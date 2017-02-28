Accomack won't fund more fire medics in 2018 budget

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Accomac, Virginia. (Photo: Carol Vaughn, Delmarva Now)

ACCOMAC, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Accomack County officials turned down requests from four fire and rescue stations for additional staffing to be funded in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget.

Fulfilling some or all of the requests would have meant an increase in the EMS tax rate of between 1 and 4 cents per $100 of real estate value.

After a lengthy discussion, the Board of Supervisors Monday approved 5-4 a motion made by Grayson Chesser and seconded by Reneta Major to maintain the status quo on staffing next year. Voting against it were Billy Joe Tarr, Ronn Wolff, Paul Muhly and Harrison Phillips.

No tax hike is included in the budget that will go to public hearing in March.

Onley, Melfa, Saxis and Greenbackville volunteer fire and rescue departments had all asked for paid fire medics at their stations.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Crockett formed a chairman's committee last month to review the requests; its membership included Tarr, Wolff, Muhly and Crockett.

After meeting twice and hearing from both Director of Public Safety Charles R. Pruitt and the fire and rescue departments that made the requests, the committee presented its findings to the board at a budget session on Monday, Feb. 27.

Pruitt in a presentation to the board said 6,145 calls were dispatched in the county in 2016, citing response data from the Eastern Shore 911 Center.

Of those, 1,047 were fire calls, which included vehicle crashes to which fire equipment was dispatched.

Pruitt said the recent opening of the new Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in a new location, Onancock, likely will make a difference in stations’ response time in the future.

The old hospital was 18 miles to the south.

“The bottom line is, a lot of these numbers are going to move,” he said.

Onley, which had 477 EMS calls last year, requested 24-hour staffing, which would cost $375,000, or a 2 cent tax rate increase. The money includes $33,000 for gear and to set up a new workplace.

Melfa also requested 24-hour staffing. The station made 740 calls last year. It would cost $372,000, slightly less than Onley because the station is already set up.

To fulfill Saxis and Greenbackville’s request for daytime staffing would cost $281,000, or a one penny tax rate hike.

Saxis had 120 EMS calls last year, of which 66 were handled by another station.

Greenbackville had 163 calls, of which 100 were handled by another station. Greenbackville, after making its initial budget request, changed the request to be for 24-hour staffing.

To fulfill all the requests would cost around $1 million, Crockett said at the first committee meeting on Feb. 6, according to the minutes.

Pruitt presented five options for addressing the requests, ranging from Option 1, to maintain the status quo and study hospital turnaround time data for a year, to Option 4, to fulfill all the requests.

He included Option 3, to add one additional fire medic per shift at Oak Hall Rescue in order to staff a second ambulance, which would cost $186,000. Oak Hall station turned that down last year.

Oak Hall last year had 1,011 calls, of which 153 were handled by another station.

Around 11 of the total calls were answered by volunteers, Pruitt said the data showed.

Additionally, a fifth option would have staffed Saxis during the day and Greenbackville on a 24-hour basis, at a cost of $729,000. The option, as per Greenbackville’s request, was to be paid for through sharing of revenue from volunteer fire companies’ billing for ambulance service.

Wolff said he recently was bombarded by emails about station staffing from the Greenbackville and Captains Cove area.

“This is a very hot issue in that part of the county,” he said.

Wolff said he told Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department members he supported Option 5, with the main reason being it included revenue sharing.

He said he did not think the Board of Supervisors would support 24-hour staffing at the station, and that several members of the department said daytime staffing is the priority.

Wolff said “the key ingredient” in ambulance calls is the labor, which paid staff provide much of the time. He argued for revenue sharing by the volunteer departments, saying, “I just don’t see why the county can provide free labor year after year after year and not get anything for it.”

A certain percentage of the revenue could be deducted from the annual stipend the volunteer departments receive from the county, he said.

“Revenue sharing has to be addressed,” Wolff said, adding, “We know that there is a need in the northern part of the county.”

Supervisor Grayson Chesser asked how the reconstruction of Horntown Road may affect response time.

Tarr, who represents Chincoteague, said he is not into raising residents’ taxes.

“I like the revenue sharing. Chincoteague needs an ambulance up at that north end,” he said, noting delays in ambulance response during the summer season make for an unpleasant vacation experience for visitors to the town.

Muhly said he would like to see Saxis and Greenbackville staffed during the day.

“I’d like to try Option 2 to see how it works for one cent,” he said.

Crockett called for maintaining the status quo and studying the data for a year.

“Right now, I think you can see there are a lot of questions that are not answered at this time,” he said.

He said there was no consensus among the committee members as to which option to go with.

Supervisor Donald Hart said he would like to see Greenbackville and Saxis come together to present a joint solution to the Board of Supervisors, similar to the arrangement Wachapreague and Painter made to address response to calls in the southern part of the county.

