Beached whale found at Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (delmarvanow.com) -- Staff from the Virginia Aquarium are headed to the site of a beached whale that was found over the weekend at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.

Aquarium personnel are expected to arrive at about noon, which is at low tide, said Michael Dixon, a ranger at the refuge.

No other information was immediately available.

Dead whales washing up in Virginia waters is not an unusual occurrence, especially in the winter months.

Last winter, four humpback whales washed ashore in Chincoteague, Virginia Beach, in the Chesapeake Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and at Cape Charles.

Virginia Aquarium officials have said that the local whale population spends time in area shipping channels, which could led to their deaths.

According to the aquarium's website, a stranding "... can be due to natural causes or, sometimes, human interactions. Stranding events provide unique opportunities for scientists to examine animals that are difficult or nearly impossible to study in the wild."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Jan. 31 announced minke whales – as well as humpback and endangered North Atlantic right whales – are experiencing what officials call “an unusual mortality event.”

This is the first time the agency has seen three unusual mortality events of large whale species occur at the same time and in the same place, said Teri Rowles, coordinator of NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Program, in a January interview with The News Journal.

