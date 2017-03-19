Caregiver pleads guilty to theft from elderly woman

(Photo: KVUE)

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A caregiver, who worked for an elderly woman in her 90s, pleaded guilty to taking three checks from her without her permission and cashing them.

Jennifer Ayres, 48, cashed three checks belonging to Agnes Gillespie in the amounts of $675, $569.50, and $257.25 at the PNC Bank in Oak Hall in April-May 2015.

The transactions were videotaped and show Ayres cashing the checks, the Accomack County Circuit Court heard.

Ayres, who now lives in Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to three counts of uttering and three counts of grand larceny.

A relative realized what was happening and went to the sheriff’s office to tell police about the crimes, the court heard.

When asked about the checks, the defendant had no explanation, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan.

“She said she thought she had permission to cash the checks.”

Gillespie told investigators Ayres did not have her permission to cash the checks.

"She is in the process of saving money for restitution, “ said Ayres' defense attorney Patrick Robbins. “She has no criminal record. She is employed full time and lives in Pennsylvania.”

“Restitution is important,” agreed Morgan. “The commonwealth will ask for incarceration. She did defraud an elderly lady. The commonwealth wants to know if there are substance abuse issues,” he added.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III accepted Ayres' guilty plea and asked that a criminal history and sentencing guidelines be prepared by the probation office. He asked also that she be evaluated for the detention and diversion programs.

Ayres was allowed to remain on bond until her sentencing, which is set for August.

