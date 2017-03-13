CBBT Crash: No data recovered from truck's 'black box'

WVEC
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a big setback in the investigation into what caused a tractor trailer driver to veer off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Authorities say they could not retrieve any data from the black-box that was pulled from the semi. They say water damage to the device made it impossible to recover any information.

It took two weeks to find the recorder that went under water during the February 9 crash that killed driver, Jason Chen. The 47-year-old was driving in heavy winds and weaving through traffic before going off the left side of the bridge.

The Greenville, North Carolina resident survived the crash, but died on the way to the hospital.

