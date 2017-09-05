Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel restaurant, gift shop closing for good

A group leaves Virginia Originals & Chesapeake Grill, the restaurant and gift shop located on the southern most island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel facility, after shopping there on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. (Photo: Jay Diem, Delmarva Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Major changes are coming to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and it begins with the closing of a popular attraction.

The Chesapeake Grill and Virginia Originals gift shop are set to close for good at the end of the month, along with the fishing pier. The space was leased for 14 years back in 2010.

But the lease was broken last year, after the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission decided to expand the bridge-tunnel.

The Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, in a five-year effort, will see construction of a new, two-lane tunnel under Thimble Shoal Channel.

The restaurant and shop will close permanently on September 30, with new tunnel construction expected to start on October 1.

While the restaurant and shop will not return, the fishing pier and parking will be reopened once construction is completed, in around five years.

