Children's author from Accomack County to appear on 'The Daily Show'

Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison speaks about her book on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 in Onancock, Virginia. (Photo: Staff photo by Carol Vaughn)

(Delmarvanow.com) -- The debut children's book by a young author who grew up in Accomack County is reaping more and more accolades.

In the latest development, author and illustrator Vashti Harrison is scheduled to appear on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Monday, Jan. 15.

"It's really kind of hard to conceptualize how big it is," she said.

Her book, "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History," came out last month — and life has been a whirlwind ever since for the 29-year-old Harrison, who grew up in Onley and is a 2006 graduate of Nandua High School.

She also earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a graduate degree in film from the California Institute of the Arts.

The invitation to be interviewed by Noah on "The Daily Show," a popular late-night talk and news satire television program, came early last week.

The date the show's producers wanted Harrison to appear on the show, Monday, comes on the heels of the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles this weekend.

It is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Harrison found out recently hers was one of five books nominated this year for an NAACP Image award in the category "Outstanding Literary Work - Children."

The award will be among those handed out Sunday night in a non-televised portion of the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards — other portions will air on television Monday night.

Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison speaks about her book on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 in Onancock, Virginia. (Photo: Staff photo by Carol Vaughn)

Harrison's book, published by LittleBrown Books for Young Readers, was released Dec. 5.

It introduces young readers to 40 black women who impacted American history in fields ranging from science to politics, the arts and more.

The book officially is geared to readers age 8 and up, but the message it delivers is for all ages — that we should celebrate and honor these black women who helped change the world.

It features well-known icons of black history, including author Maya Angelou and abolitionist Sojourner Truth, along with less widely known figures such as pilot Bessie Coleman and filmmaker Julie Dash.

One of the 40 women Harrison highlights in the book is Oprah Winfrey, who recently won the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement at this year’s Golden Globes.

Wednesday, Harrison was packing to head to Los Angeles the next morning, in order to be there for the awards show Sunday evening. Right after the show, she will hop a red-eye flight to New York City, where she lives, in order to be back in time for a late afternoon taping of "The Daily Show," which airs at 11 p.m. Monday.

Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison speaks about her book on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 in Onancock, Virginia. (Photo: Photo: Staff photo by Carol Vaughn)

"I'm just really excited," she said, adding she especially likes that "The Daily Show" regularly highlights books and authors.

"It's a really nice spot for them to have, for something like a children's book — it's incredible," Harrison said.

"It's really going to be great publicity for the book to be on that show," she said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved