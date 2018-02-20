Chincoteague council approves drainage project contract

Traffic drives through flood water at the base of the Chincoteague drawbridge while a sign warns of flooding nearby on the Chincoteague causeway on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (Photo: Jay Diem, Delmarva Now)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A drainage project in the Hallie Whealton Smith Drive area of Chincoteague is set to begin by the end of March, after the Chincoteague Town Council unanimously approved a nearly $76,000 contract for the project.

The town awarded the contract for $75,811 for a storm drain upgrade to the low bidder, Beauchamp Construction.

The work is to be funded from the Fiscal Year 2018 Mosquito Control Drainage budget, in the amount of $53,270, with the remainder to come from drainage reserve funds.

The project includes replacing a failing 18-inch concrete pipe with a new, 36-inch plastic pipe. Part of the cost is to offset the water main, Public Works Director Harvey Spurlock said.

Councilman Jim Frese asked if a floodgate is part of the project.

Spurlock said it is not.

The tidal flooding that happens in the area "is the result of the low elevations up on the north end of the island, so, in the engineer's opinion, there would be little to no benefit in adding a floodgate," he said.

"It's coming over the road — it's coming over north Hibiscus Drive. There's an area there, that's probably a quarter mile or more, that's a little bit over one-foot elevation. When we get any type of a storm tide at all, that whole north end of the island just floods."

Installing a larger pipe to replace the failing one will do little, if anything, to control flooding in the area — but it will help drain the area "a lot quicker" afterward, Spurlock said.

He said after Hurricane Sandy resulted in flooding, the water stayed in the area for two or three weeks.

Councilwoman Ellen Richardson also said the issue of a floodgate in the area needs to be addressed.

Spurlock said a manually closed gate could cost an estimated $30,000.

"We're constructing it such that a floodgate could be added at a later time," he said of the storm drain project.

Chincoteague Trolley – Courtesy of Fairfield Inn & Suites, By Marriott Chincoteague and Chincoteague KOA (Photo: Submitted Image)

Pony Express trolley plans for summer 2018

The town council also approved unanimously an $84,963 grant application for the upcoming trolley season.

Called the Pony Express, the seasonal trolley service is open to the public and provides transportation along fixed routes covering most of the island of Chincoteague for a 25 cent fare.

Additionally, volunteers provide narrated history tours of Chincoteague on the trolley several times a week during the summer.

The amount cited in the grant application is a 3 percent increase over last year's operating cost for the trolley service, mainly due to putting all the administrative costs in the trolley budget this year — some of those costs in previous years had come from the general government budget, Town Manager Jim West told the council.

Chincoteague's share of the trolley budget is $26,634, with federal funds of $39.042 and state funds of $19,287 making up the remainder.

Enhancements planned for the trolley service this year include revised and more efficient routes; more outreach activities — including a "Stuff the Trolley" event to collect school supplies for local schools, and a "Read to Ride" event conducted together with the Island Library's children's reading programs — and a new history tour designed for children and planned in partnership with the Museum of Chincoteague Island.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved