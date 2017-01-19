Chincoteague Fire Co., Verizon reach deal over phone lines

File photo taken in 2006 shows a sign on the side of the Verizon buildings in New York. (Photo: JUSTIN LANE, EPA)

(Delmarva Now) -- The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department and Verizon have reached an agreement after proposed construction fees of more than $70,000 caused a testy fight this month.

The company posted on its Facebook page that the group had reached an agreement with Verizon that was satisfactory to both sides.

"Got something we would like to share with you all.........we want to thank Verizon for reaching out, stepping up to the plate and re-working the engineering designs that both gets the job done and makes the price much, much easier to take care of," the fire department wrote on Jan. 19. "We appreciate you working with us and look forward to getting the job started and finished!!"

The details of the deal were not specified in the Facebook post.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company had received a hefty estimate from Verizon for moving the current underground telephone cables to the other side of Deep Hole Road, where the company is slated to build a new fire station. The estimate sparked outrage from the small island community and the fire company, itself.

The estimate the company received from Verizon amounted to around $73,000, according to Chincoteague fire officials earlier this month.

Despite the uproar, Verizon officials said the original estimate was warranted, given the amount of work they were being asked to perform.

"We’re not talking about moving a phone line or two. This is about relocating some 1,100 feet of 1200-pair copper cable along with fiber optic lines serving a large portion of Chincoteague Island," said Michael Murphy, a Verizon spokesman, earlier this month. "To meet the fire department’s specifications, we proposed burying those cables - an expensive process - but there are other ways to accomplish this. We’ll consider any design changes they are willing to make to reduce costs or lessen the impact to the island’s telecom equipment.”

The issue took an odd turn later when John Legere, the CEO of T-Mobile, took to social media to slam his rival company and offered to pay the fees himself.

Delmarva Now, WVEC