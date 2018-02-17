Chincoteague man pleads guilty to 3rd DUI offense

(Delmarvanow.com) -- A Chincoteague man pleaded guilty to his third DUI offense in 10 years, a felony, and driving on a suspended license Thursday in Accomack County court.

George Cline, 63, was stopped by Chincoteague police operating a stationary radar in December last year after he was observed weaving in and out of travel lanes on Main Street, the court heard.

Cline was seen crossing back and forth across the center line and almost onto the sidewalk on Main Street, witnesses said.

When he was stopped, there was strong smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle, the court heard.

A woman in the passenger seat admitted to drinking also, said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Wolfe.

Cline’s speech was slurred, she said. Wolfe said Cline did poorly on a field sobriety test.

Police found he was driving on a suspended license and had been convicted of DUI in 2009 and 2016.

A sentencing date was not set.

