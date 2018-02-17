Chincoteague man who crashed into guardrail pleads guilty to drug possession, DWI

(Delmarvanow.com) -- A man who ran off the roadway on Chincoteague Causeway in December 2016 pleaded guilty to a felony charge of drug possession in Accomack County court.

Patrick Guzi, 56, of Chincoteague, also pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of DWI second offense and driving on a revoked license.

A Virginia state trooper saw a Ford F-150 run off the road and into a guardrail on the causeway on Dec. 24, 2016, the court heard.

He approached the driver, Guzi, who said he was fine, adding he really didn’t know what happened, the court heard. The officer noticed a glass vial on the passenger seat and asked about its contents.

“He denied any knowledge of the vial,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Wolfe. “He said he had not been drinking. EMTs were called because he was thought to have a medical situation.”

Eventually, he admitted the vial contained phencyclidine, an illegal drug known as PCP, and was arrested.

He had a 2015 DWI conviction in Fairfax County, Wolfe told the court.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III ordered that sentencing guidelines and a criminal history be prepared. Guzi was ordered to remain in jail until his sentencing.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved